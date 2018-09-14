INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Thursday that local governments may be liable for civil damages if their police officers commit crimes while on-duty.
In a first-of-its-kind decision, the state's high court said the cities of Fort Wayne and Evansville can be sued by a separate woman in each city who was raped by a local police officer that, in both cases, was supposed to be taking the intoxicated woman to safety.
Chief Justice Loretta Rush, writing for a unanimous court, said because police officers are empowered with broad, coercive authority to carry out their duties, there is a greater than usual range of acts for which a city may be vicariously liable.
In these incidents, she said neither city authorized its police officer to sexually assault a woman.
But the rapes, for which both officers were criminally convicted, appear to have arisen out of the officers' scope of employment.
As such, the cities — which benefit from the lawful exercise of police power — must equitably bear the cost of the victims' losses when that same power is abused, Rush said.
"Criminal conduct that violates an employee’s official duties, an employer's express orders or even a most sacred professional duty may nevertheless be within the scope of employment," Rush said.
"The critical inquiry is whether the tortious act arose naturally or predictably from the employment context."
Rush explained that it is a question of fact for a jury to determine whether the particular acts of these police officers came within the scope of their employment for which their employers may be liable.
To that end, the Supreme Court remanded the merged case back to the county courts for potential trials.