Indiana, hospitals preparing for surge of COVID-19 patients in weeks ahead

At the same time, Weaver said even with the personal protective equipment hospitals already had on hand, the state still needs an additional 250,000 N95 masks, 190,000 face shields, 22,500 gowns and 10,000 goggles.

Weaver is hoping the elective surgery halt will free up some of those supplies. She's also encouraging businesses and medical facilities with the needed equipment to share what they've got to ensure doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 surge are protected.

"We won't be able to get everything we want, but we are working to get everything we need," Weaver said.

Weaver also encouraged Hoosiers to prepare themselves for the tough choices ahead if they are infected by coronavirus, required to be put on a ventilator and unable to communicate due to their condition.

"It is just as important now, as it always is, to talk to your family and your loved ones about what your wishes would be, if you were to fall ill and not be able to speak for yourself. It is time to have that conversation now," Weaver said.

In the meantime, Holcomb urged Hoosiers to continue following his stay-at-home order and to continue practicing social distancing when they're out in public for "essential" employment or "essential" trips to grocery or drug stores.