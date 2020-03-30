Indiana, hospitals preparing for surge of COVID-19 patients in weeks ahead

The Hoosier State is pulling out all the stops to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations that could push Indiana's health care system to the breaking point between mid-April and mid-May.
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Monday directing the state health commissioner to open temporary medical facilities across the state — including possibly reopening the shuttered St. Anthony Hospital in Michigan City — if needed to treat the thousands of Hoosiers expected to require hospitalization in the next six weeks because of coronavirus.
The Indiana National Guard, in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security, also is preparing to construct field hospitals in a 72- to 96-hour time frame to cope with the anticipated patient surge.
In addition, the Republican governor is using his disaster emergency powers to halt all elective, or non-urgent, surgical or invasive procedures, including medical, dental, veterinary and abortions, to preserve personal protective equipment for hospital staffers treating COVID-19 patients.
Holcomb also has authorized retired and out-of-state doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists and other health care professionals, including advanced students, to temporarily practice medicine in Indiana, even if they do not hold a standard state-issued license.
"This virus remains a serious threat to the health, safety and welfare of all residents of Indiana and further efforts are needed to address, control and reduce the evolving threat posed by COVID-19," Holcomb said.
Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said Indiana hospitals already have increased their baseline critical care beds over the past few weeks to 1,940 from 1,432 in preparation for the COVID-19 surge.
She said the governor's order ending elective surgeries will enable further increases by allowing operating suites, recovery rooms, outpatient surgery centers and rehabilitation centers to be turned into critical care beds, or used to treat non-coronavirus patients and free up their hospital beds.
Similarly, Sullivan said Indiana hospitals had a baseline of 1,177 ventilators on March 1.
Approximately 40% of those ventilators currently are in use, according to Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.
Sullivan believes the number of ventilators can be doubled by the time of the expected COVID-19 patient surge by pulling ventilators from operating rooms, outpatient surgery centers and other medical facilities.
"Each hospital is increasing its critical care capacity by opening up existing bed space and turning other spaces and facilities into critical care beds," Sullivan said. "This is the same type of planning that is used for a mass casualty incident on a much smaller scale."
Sullivan said the state has been divided into 10 regions for peak COVID-19 treatment. Northwest Indiana is Region 1, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.
"Each region has begun to consider how it can work together to serve its citizens. Our goal now is for the hospitals in each region to plan together as one system for surge management," Sullivan said.
In a statement, the Indiana Hospital Association confirmed "hospitals across Indiana are collaborating and actively preparing to provide the necessary level of care to see Hoosiers through this public health emergency."
"The regulatory relief granted by state and federal governments is allowing our member hospitals to react with great speed to meet the challenges of this pandemic," according to the hospital group.
Meanwhile, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer at the Indiana State Department of Health, said Indiana has received and tallied two shipments of medical supplies from the National Strategic Stockpile, including 297,000 surgical masks, 168,900 gloves, 126,260 N95 masks, 85,612 surgical gowns and 54,720 face shields.
"While supplies to date have been limited, we have distributed them to 285 hospitals, local health departments, long-term care facilities and EMS providers that have expressed a need," Weaver said.
At the same time, Weaver said even with the personal protective equipment hospitals already had on hand, the state still needs an additional 250,000 N95 masks, 190,000 face shields, 22,500 gowns and 10,000 goggles.
Weaver is hoping the elective surgery halt will free up some of those supplies. She's also encouraging businesses and medical facilities with the needed equipment to share what they've got to ensure doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 surge are protected.
"We won't be able to get everything we want, but we are working to get everything we need," Weaver said.
Weaver also encouraged Hoosiers to prepare themselves for the tough choices ahead if they are infected by coronavirus, required to be put on a ventilator and unable to communicate due to their condition.
"It is just as important now, as it always is, to talk to your family and your loved ones about what your wishes would be, if you were to fall ill and not be able to speak for yourself. It is time to have that conversation now," Weaver said.
In the meantime, Holcomb urged Hoosiers to continue following his stay-at-home order and to continue practicing social distancing when they're out in public for "essential" employment or "essential" trips to grocery or drug stores.
"This is not a game. This is serious. You may feel like you're Superman. But I guarantee you, you're not," Holcomb said. "You may never experience any of the sickness. You may never become infected yourself. For the most part, if you do, you're going to get through this just fine."
"But just think about the folks that you may adversely impact, unknowingly, by being careless. This is a time to hunker down, Hoosiers, and play by the rules."
Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI
