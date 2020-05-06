Indiana hospitals reducing beds, ventilators dedicated to potential COVID-19 cases

Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said that data shows how well prepared Indiana was for the initial blast of COVID-19 cases and how the state continues to have the capacity needed if hospitalizations increase.

"In the surge planning, we pulled everything that we possibly had into those numbers to make sure that we a view of the entirety of our capacity, and as we move to open urgent procedures and those ventilators need to go back to operating rooms, they come out of the surge numbers and go back to regular, everyday use," Sullivan said.

"But they're still there, and our hospital systems have shown incredible leadership and can turn those back on at a moment's notice."

Holcomb repeatedly has said Indiana's capacity to care for the anticipated growth in COVID-19 infections, along with increased testing capacity and contact tracing, are key components in his decision to reopen the state's economy in stages through July 4.

"This could be with us, folks, for a year," Holcomb said. "It's how we manage our way through this, and how we keep that curve flat enough, so that our health care system can care for those folks who are in need."