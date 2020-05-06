Indiana hospitals reducing beds, ventilators dedicated to potential COVID-19 cases

Hospitals across Indiana are beginning to repurpose the critical care beds and ventilators they planned to use last month in case of an onslaught of COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Indiana's intensive care unit capacity, as of Wednesday, is 2,736 beds, down from 3,325 beds two weeks ago, while the current number of ventilators is 3,091, down from a high of 3,215.
She said some hospital systems are standing down their maximum capacity COVID-19 plans since the feared number of potential coronavirus cases did not materialize during the "surge" period.
Box explained those beds and ventilators are being returned for use in operating suites, and other medical facilities, after Gov. Eric Holcomb authorized elective and non-urgent medical procedures to resume in Indiana beginning April 26.
"Rest assured, we still have that ability within our state to increase the number of ventilators and ICU beds, as needed," Box said.
Even with the reduced capacity, the availability rate for ICU beds consistently has remained at approximately 41% throughout the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Box said 40% of ICU beds were in use by non-coronavirus patients, while 19% were assigned to a person infected with COVID-19.
Similarly, 79% of the state's ventilator capacity was available Wednesday, 12% was in-use by non-coronavirus patients, and 9% of the state's ventilators were allocated to a person with COVID-19, Box said.
Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said that data shows how well prepared Indiana was for the initial blast of COVID-19 cases and how the state continues to have the capacity needed if hospitalizations increase.
"In the surge planning, we pulled everything that we possibly had into those numbers to make sure that we a view of the entirety of our capacity, and as we move to open urgent procedures and those ventilators need to go back to operating rooms, they come out of the surge numbers and go back to regular, everyday use," Sullivan said.
"But they're still there, and our hospital systems have shown incredible leadership and can turn those back on at a moment's notice."
Holcomb repeatedly has said Indiana's capacity to care for the anticipated growth in COVID-19 infections, along with increased testing capacity and contact tracing, are key components in his decision to reopen the state's economy in stages through July 4.
"This could be with us, folks, for a year," Holcomb said. "It's how we manage our way through this, and how we keep that curve flat enough, so that our health care system can care for those folks who are in need."
