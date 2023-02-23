House Republicans have endorsed a two-year, $43.3 billion state budget plan centered on their goals for Hoosier education and priorities for Indiana as a whole.

House Bill 1001 was approved, as usual, on a party-line vote Thursday, with every Republican in favor of it and every Democrat opposed.

It now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate for lawmakers there to reshape it by mid-April to better match their hopes for the Hoosier State during the biennial budget period that begins July 1.

Ultimately, House and Senate leaders will work with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to craft and adopt a compromise spending plan on or before April 29 — the final day, by law, for the 2023 Indiana General Assembly to meet in regular session.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, said he would describe the House-approved spending plan with a single word: "Opportunity."

Thompson said the legislation gives Hoosier students more educational opportunities, Hoosier taxpayers the opportunity to keep more of their money, opportunities for all through strategic state investments, and the opportunity for Indiana to continue to thrive thanks to its continued financial prudence.

"I believe this is the right direction to go for our state," he said. "It sets Hoosiers on a great path going forward with a lot of great opportunities."

Under the plan, about half the state's general-fund spending during the 2024-25 budget years would go toward education at the elementary, middle and high school levels, including $1.6 billion in additional money for distribution through the student funding formula, an 11% increase compared to the current K-12 appropriation.

At the same time, the spending plan makes nearly all Indiana families eligible for a voucher to pay private school tuition and nearly doubles, to $600 million, potential state spending on vouchers.

Democratic lawmakers strongly objected to the voucher expansion. They said vouchers initially were intended to get low-income students out of low-performing schools, and Thompson's plan to remove almost all the guardrails transforms it into just another state entitlement program.

"While Republicans have celebrated the budget's education funding, it does a disservice to the nearly 90% of Hoosier students who attend our public institutions," said Rep. Greg Porter of Indianapolis, the Democrats' budget chief. "A lion's share of new education funding in this budget goes toward the voucher program, whose benefiting institutions do not have to accept all students who try to enter through their doors."

Other education-related components of the House GOP budget include the governor's plan to eliminate school textbook fees, more money each year for Indiana colleges and universities, and increased state funding for programs focused on special-needs and low-income students, career training, non-English speakers, adult learners and teacher training.

The spending plan also eliminates the various revenue triggers from the 2022 income-tax-cut law and simply reduces the 3.15% state income tax rate to 3% on Jan. 1, 2024. The rate would fall to 2.9% on Jan. 1, 2026, allowing Hoosiers to keep a total of $470 million during the two-year budget period.

Notwithstanding the revenue reduction, the budget still spends less money than the state is expected to take in, maintains about $2.7 billion in reserves, manages to fully fund Indiana's Medicaid program and pension obligations, allocates $225 million over two years to improve local public health agencies, expands eligibility for prekindergarten programs, boosts funding for family-assistance programs in connection with the state's near-total abortion ban, and doubles support for local food banks.

The plan also allocates $500 million for a second round of READI quality-of-place grants to local communities; authorizes $800 million in improvements to state prisons — primarily for the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County; provides $650 million to incentivize business relocation through the Indiana Economic Development Corp.; deploys $300 million toward deferred maintenance at state facilities and properties; and spends $50 million on trails, $15 million on land conservation and $2 million on veteran suicide prevention.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said he's proud that Thompson crafted a budget plan that invests in needed things like education, public health and infrastructure while returning money to taxpayers.

"One of the things we don't want to do in this budget is grow unnecessary government. I think the chairman and the committee have done a really good job on that," he said.

