A potentially transformational plan for development in Lake County, especially Gary, is close to reaching the governor’s desk.

The Indiana House voted 89-6 Thursday, with the entire Northwest Indiana delegation in support, to advance Senate Bill 434 for final adjustments and approvals. An earlier version passed the Senate, 48-0.

The legislation authorizes the establishment of a Lake County convention center, designates funding for a new Metro Center transit hub in downtown Gary, and supports the demolition of blighted buildings in the Steel City.

Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, the sponsor of the measure, said he’s optimistic that, once the “framework” he’s created in the proposal is fully implemented, the plan will spur millions of dollars in ancillary development benefiting the Region and the state, just as the South Shore Line expansion projects have.

Those hopes are shared by Reps. Ragen Hatcher and Vernon Smith, both D-Gary, and Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, who are optimistic that a new Metro Center, and clearing nearby areas for new construction, is a first step toward restoring Gary to its former glory.

“This is going to be beneficial for the city of Gary, it’s going to be beneficial for Northwest Indiana, and it’s going to be beneficial for the state as a whole,” Harris said.

The legislation requires the state put up about $8 million a year from the $18 million a year the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary is due to begin paying Indiana starting July 1, 2025, when a tax break linked to the development of the land-based casino expires — so long as the state money is matched locally on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

The $5 million in annual matching money for the convention center is expected to come from the community selected to host the facility or another entity qualified to fund and operate a convention center and, ideally, an adjacent 225- to 275-room convention hotel.

The Lake County Board of Commissioners must solicit proposals for the development and operation of a convention center between July 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024; convene public hearings on the plans; and decide by Dec. 1, 2024, whether a convention center should be built, where it should go and how it will be run, according to the proposal.

At the same time, the Lake County Council is empowered to decide whether to increase up to 10% the county’s innkeepers tax that’s sat at 5% since 1993 to create a reserve fund for convention center additions, refurbishment or similar expenses.

The city of Gary, meanwhile, is directed by the legislation to negotiate with the Hard Rock Casino to obtain an additional $3 million a year to satisfy the local-match requirement for building demolition initially and then the Metro Center reconstruction project.

The convention center and the Metro Center, if they obtain sufficient approvals and matching funds to move forward, will be overseen by separate seven-member boards supported by the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority.

The measure authorizes the RDA to front Gary $3 million in the 2024 and 2025 state budget years, so long as the city puts up a matching amount, to support the demolition of blighted buildings in the area around the Metro Center to speed reinvestment as that project moves forward.

The state would repay the RDA in 2026 for the temporary use of its money. Funding for blight removal in subsequent years would come from any excess revenue in the Metro Center account, according to the legislation.

Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, the Senate sponsor of the plan, said he hopes the proposal still can be revised to designate additional financial support for public safety agencies in Gary.

“I look forward to continued efforts with the Lake County delegation to get this proposal on its way to the governor’s desk,” he said. “More than anything, this legislation will provide the people of Gary and Lake County with critical tools to grow our own economy and invest back into our communities.”

In response, Slager said he’s not inclined to make further changes because all the relevant stakeholders at the local, county, regional and state level have signed off on the plan as-is.

“I’m pleased with the broad team effort that took place in this process and hope for significant economic benefit for all of Lake County,” Slager said.

Ultimately, the legislation must be approved with identical language by the House and the Senate to be sent to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores