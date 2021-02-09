Indiana House approves process for removing chronically absent county elected officials

A process for removing an elected county official who simply refuses to show up for work is halfway toward becoming state law.

The Indiana House voted 91-3 Tuesday to advance House Bill 1030 — inspired by the chronic absenteeism of former Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown — to the Senate.

The measure authorizes a supermajority of county commissioners, and a supermajority of county council members, to declare vacant an elected county position when the officeholder fails to come to work, without explanation or justification, for an entire month.

According to the proposal, the chief deputy would run the office if the elected official fights his or her removal in court.

But once the vacancy is confirmed, the county's precinct committeemen of the same political party as the removed official would select a person to finish the officeholder's term.

The legislation states the process only may be used to remove a perpetually absent officeholder — not for any other reason.

It applies to all non-judicial elected county offices except commissioner, council member and coroner.