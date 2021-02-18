Indiana House approves statewide standards for solar, wind power sites

The Indiana House has approved a plan to replace various county wind and solar power regulations with statewide standards — providing regulatory certainty to landowners, power generators, and utilities.

House Bill 1381, sponsored by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, was approved 58-38 Wednesday and now goes to the Senate.

It sets minimum requirements for commercial renewable power installations that, if enacted into law, would supersede any local regulations that are more stringent, as well as open for development the 32 Indiana counties that have enacted bans on renewable power projects.

Much of the legislation mirrors the Lake County solar power ordinance enacted last year, including setback and height requirements, a ground cover mandate, prefunding of decommissioning costs, and an obligation to minimize interference with roads and wireless signals.

“This is not the Green New Deal, and you won’t see that coming from me — no matter what you see on the internet,” Soliday said. “The Green New Deal sets renewable requirements; we’re not doing that.”