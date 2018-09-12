INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, who has crafted Indiana's biennial budget since 2013 as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, was injured Wednesday in what a top lawmaker described as a "serious" motorcycle crash.
According to House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, Brown and state Rep. Mike Speedy, R-Indianapolis, were traveling on their motorcycles in Michigan when a sport utility vehicle pulled in front of the two legislators.
Speedy was able to avoid the SUV, but Brown ended up striking the vehicle.
Bosma declined to immediately confirm anything about Brown's condition "out of respect for Tim's family."
"Tim is an invaluable member of our leadership team, a dedicated public servant and one of my most cherished friends," Bosma said. "Our prayers are with him, his family and Rep. Speedy."
In addition to setting all state spending, Brown has been a regular visitor to Northwest Indiana to better understand the Region's unique needs and to work directly with local officials on funding the South Shore Line's double-track and West Lake expansions.
The Illinois native is a retired emergency room doctor. He's served in the Indiana House since 1994.
