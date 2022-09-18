Indiana House budget-writing panel has new leader

What likely will be Indiana's biggest and best-funded spending plan in its 207-year history will be managed next year in its early stages by a retired chemistry, physics and math teacher from central Indiana.

State Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, was named Friday by House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, as the new chairman of the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

In that role, he'll lead the 24-member House panel that's set to make initial decisions in January and February about how Indiana should spend approximately $40 billion in regular appropriations over the next two years, as well as what should be done with the state's estimated $6 billion in reserve funds.

Ultimately, Thompson will be among the small group of lawmakers from both the House and Senate participating in budget negotiations with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in late April, ahead of final budget approval by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

"Jeff's technical expertise and command of complex policy issues makes him the right choice to take the reins of this critical committee," Huston said. "He's an invaluable asset to our team and I'm excited for him to take on this leadership role."

"I'm confident he'll not only hit the ground running, but also help us build on Indiana's strong track record of fiscal responsibility and economic momentum," he added.

Thomson succeeds retiring state Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, a former emergency room physician, who has led the state budget process in the House since 2012 but opted not to run for reelection this year.

"Indiana's fiscal health is strong and our economy continues to outpace expectations, and that's because of conservative leaders like Chairman Brown who supported policies that put Hoosier taxpayers first," Thompson said.

"He's leaving behind big shoes to fill, but I'm thankful for this opportunity to continue to serve. I look forward to helping grow Indiana's reputation as a destination for families, workers and businesses alike," he added.

Thompson has long overseen K-12 school funding, which comprises about half of Indiana's annual spending, as a member of the Ways and Means Committee. He also serves on the House committees on education and environmental affairs.

The lawmaker previously has spearheaded efforts to improve safety and commerce by having nearly all of the state's 92 counties join Northwest Indiana in the Central Time Zone, instead of remaining in the Eastern Time Zone.

He's represented suburban Indianapolis communities in Hendricks and Boone counties in the House since 1998.