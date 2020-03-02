Indiana House clarifies consequences if attorney general's law license is suspended

The Indiana House is eliminating the uncertainty over whether Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. can continue holding office, and run for reelection, if his license to practice law is suspended in coming months by the Indiana Supreme Court.
Senate Bill 178 was amended by the Republican-controlled chamber Monday to specify that an attorney general whose law license is suspended for at least 30 days automatically loses his office, and also is ineligible to run for attorney general for a five-year period.
State Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, said he filed the amendment because he does not believe the state's lawyer — whether the current attorney general or any future holder of the office — should be allowed to remain in the post if his or her law license is suspended.
The House overwhelmingly agreed, voting 83-9 to incorporate Wesco's language into the underlying elections legislation.
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, was the sole Region lawmaker to oppose the amendment.
The revised proposal still must be approved by the full House on Tuesday, as well as the Senate, to advance to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law. It would take effect immediately.
Last month, former Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby recommended the state's high court suspend Hill's law license indefinitely after she concluded Hill committed four counts of misdemeanor battery when he groped four women, including state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, at a March 15, 2018, party in an Indianapolis bar celebrating the adjournment of the annual legislative session.
Hill repeatedly has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the incident.
His office said the House legislation "raises some legal concerns — and this kind of rushed proposal lacks transparency and leaves no opportunity for public input."
Current state law requires the attorney general be "duly licensed to practice law in Indiana."
It's believed that if the five-member high court accepts the 60-day suspension, without automatic reinstatement, recommended by Selby, Hill would be forced to vacate his office because he no longer could practice law and Holcomb would appoint a replacement.
There's no precedent, however, for the attorney general's law license to be suspended, and Hill allies quietly have suggested he might fight to remain in office, and continue his reelection bid, so long as he wasn't permanently prohibited from working as a lawyer.
A decision by the high court, which sets professional standards and oversees discipline for all Indiana attorneys, isn't expected before May 1.
The Indiana Republican Party is scheduled to nominate its candidate for attorney general June 20 at the party's state convention in Indianapolis.