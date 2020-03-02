Indiana House clarifies consequences if attorney general's law license is suspended

The Indiana House is eliminating the uncertainty over whether Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. can continue holding office, and run for reelection, if his license to practice law is suspended in coming months by the Indiana Supreme Court.

Senate Bill 178 was amended by the Republican-controlled chamber Monday to specify that an attorney general whose law license is suspended for at least 30 days automatically loses his office, and also is ineligible to run for attorney general for a five-year period.

State Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, said he filed the amendment because he does not believe the state's lawyer — whether the current attorney general or any future holder of the office — should be allowed to remain in the post if his or her law license is suspended.

The House overwhelmingly agreed, voting 83-9 to incorporate Wesco's language into the underlying elections legislation.

State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, was the sole Region lawmaker to oppose the amendment.