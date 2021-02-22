Indiana House decrees doctors tell women some abortions can be ‘reversed'

State Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, led the opposition to the proposal, especially the requirement that doctors tell women abortion “reversal” is a legitimate medical treatment.

She noted the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has declared abortion "reversal" attempts are not recommended or supported by scientific evidence, and the organization calls legislative mandates based on unproven, unethical research dangerous to women’s health.

“We are poised to pass a bill that forces doctors to lie to patients,” Shackleford said. “In no other area of medicine would we force a provider to violate acceptable standards of informed consent and provide inaccurate and harmful information to a patient about an unproven theory.”

Other provisions of the legislation include forcing every woman prior to an abortion be provided a printed ultrasound image of her fetus, even if she declines to view the ultrasound monitor while the mandatory procedure is underway.

Mayfield said she’s been told for many women looking at an ultrasound image is “the most impactful material used to change their minds,” and the mandate is in keeping with her goal to “make abortion unthinkable.”