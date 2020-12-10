Indiana House leader tests positive for COVID-19

The leader of the Indiana House of Representatives was among the 5,853 Hoosiers who tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said he only is experiencing minor systems and is avoiding public places in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
"The pandemic has impacted Hoosiers and their families across our state, especially in the recent surge of cases," Huston said. "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19 as well."
"I will continue quarantining at home and taking all necessary precautions. I look forward to returning to work when it's safe to do so."
Huston last presided in the House Nov. 17 during the ceremonial opening of the 2021 Indiana General Assembly.
The speaker said he's not recently been back to his House office or in direct contact with legislators or staff.
Hoosier lawmakers are due to return to the Statehouse Jan. 4 for a four-month session.
