Indiana House OKs change to official state aircraft designation
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Indiana House OKs change to official state aircraft designation

Indiana House OKs change to official state aircraft designation

A specific P-47 Thunderbolt made during World War II in Evansville, Indiana — similar to this one photographed flying over the Pacific Ocean — could be named as Indiana's official state aircraft, instead of all P-47 Thunderbolts holding the designation.

 U.S. government photo

Indiana perhaps may get two new state symbols later this year.

Three days after the Indiana Senate voted to name popcorn grown in Indiana as the official state snack, the Indiana House agreed Thursday to revise the designation of Indiana's state aircraft.

Since 2015, the state aircraft has been all of the 6,670 World War II-era Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolts produced in Evansville between 1942 and 1945.

House Bill 1197 would change that to a single P-47 Thunderbolt, known as Hoosier Spirit II, completed two days before the United States and its allies achieved victory in Europe, and currently on display at the Evansville Wartime Museum.

It's not unprecedented for a single object to be an Indiana state symbol. The state firearm is a specific rifle, known as the Grouseland Rifle, crafted between 1803 and 1812 and housed at the historic Vincennes home of Indiana Territorial Gov. William Henry Harrison.

With little debate, the House voted 95-0 for the state aircraft redesignation. The measure now goes to the Senate.

The Senate-approved popcorn proposal, Senate Bill 97, is set to be considered in coming weeks by the House.

