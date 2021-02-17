 Skip to main content
Indiana House OKs extra alcohol permits for Gary lakefront restaurants
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Indiana House OKs extra alcohol permits for Gary lakefront restaurants

Indiana House OKs extra alcohol permits for Gary lakefront restaurants

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, speaks Wednesday at the Indiana House in favor of legislation awarding Gary six additional alcohol sales permits for to-be-developed lakefront restaurants in Gary. House Bill 1090 was approved 94-3 and now goes to the Senate.

The Indiana House is on board with Mayor Jerome Prince’s plans to redevelop Gary’s shoreline along Lake Michigan.

State representatives voted 94-3 Wednesday to advance House Bill 1090 to the Senate.

It authorizes six additional alcohol sale permits for to-be-developed restaurants Prince hopes to lure to the Lake Street Beach area on the far east end of the city, near the Indiana Dunes National Park and convenient to the South Shore Line.

“This legislation would boost our state's economy and help our lakefront communities not only recover from the financial burden of the pandemic, but also grow and thrive in the years to come,” said state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, the sponsor.

State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, was among the three “no” votes.

