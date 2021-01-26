Indiana House OKs school funding adjustment for COVID-19

The Indiana House approved a fix to the school funding formula Tuesday that left unchanged would reduce state support for traditional schools that switched to online instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Bill 1003, which now goes to the Senate, ensures schools that weren't operating virtually in February 2020 — prior to the first Indiana COVID-19 case — will receive full tuition support based on their student count, even if they temporarily halted in-person instruction.

Under current law, schools providing online instruction at least 50% of the time — primarily virtual charter schools — only are entitled to 85% of Indiana's $5,703 basic per student tuition support to reflect the generally lower costs of operating a virtual school.

State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, said no one expected that provision might ever apply to traditional schools, but the coronavirus pandemic forced many Indiana schools to operate virtually for an extended period of time.