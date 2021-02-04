Indiana House rejects call for no-excuse mail-in voting

Indiana is unlikely to join the nearly three dozen states across the country that allow every resident to vote by mail in every primary and general election.

On Thursday, the Republican-controlled House overwhelming rejected a Democratic proposal to eliminate the requirement that Hoosiers satisfy at least one of 13 possible excuses to vote by mail, and instead permit all registered voters to cast their ballot through the mail.

State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, proposed the no-excuse mail-in ballot amendment to House Bill 1365, which addresses a variety of election issues.

Pfaff said Hoosiers clearly are interested in voting by mail since turnout was up in the 2020 primary election when all voters were allowed to request and submit a mail-in ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Indiana showed that we could conduct an election with no-excuse absentee voting without any incidents of fraud,” Pfaff said.

“If we really consider ourselves representatives of the people, we need to show our constituents that their voices truly matter. We must allow for no-excuse absentee voting and other voting reforms. It is past time we bring our voting system into the 21st century.”