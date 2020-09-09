Indiana House set to relocate to protect lawmakers from COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Indiana House is likely to relocate the majority of its legislative activity next year to rooms in a government office building adjacent to the Statehouse to ensure sufficient social distancing and maintain other safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The details of the temporary move still are being hammered out. But members of the bipartisan, bicameral Legislative Continuity Committee endorsed a recommendation Wednesday that the 100 state representatives largely vacate the Statehouse to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 among lawmakers and the public.

Under the tentative plan, the House would convene in single room composed of what usually is three large conference rooms at the Indiana Government Center South building, which is connected to the Statehouse by an underground tunnel.

According to Adam Brown, a director at the Legislative Services Agency, there is sufficient space in Conference Rooms A, B and C to seat each representative at an individual desk placed at least 6 feet apart from other members.