INDIANAPOLIS — The long, strange trip of Indiana getting off the list of five states lacking a bias crimes law took another unexpected twist Monday.
Instead of hearing public testimony on Senate-approved bias legislation, and debating whether to accept or revise Senate Bill 12, House Republicans simply inserted their preferred bias policy in a separate measure nearing final approval that increases penalties for having drugs in a penal facility.
The bias crime provision now in Senate Bill 198 makes it an aggravating factor, for which a judge can impose more than the advisory prison term, if a crime is committed "with bias due to the victim's or the group's real or perceived characteristic, trait, belief, practice, association, or other attribute the court chooses to consider, including but not limited to an attribute described in IC 10-13-3-1."
That Indiana Code reference lists "color, creed, disability, national origin, race, religion and sexual orientation" as specific potential bias crime victims, but it also includes a catchall that applies bias crime protections to a person "associated with any other recognizable group or affiliation" — potentially providing hate crime protections even to members of organized hate groups.
Critics also noted that age, sex, gender and gender identity — the last of which lately has caused some heartburn around the Statehouse in connection with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles making available "X" gender driver's licenses — are not specifically listed as protected classes.
However, state Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, the sponsor of the amendment, said that, in fact, no person is excluded from his bias definition since the list in the legislation only is an example, and a judge can apply the bias aggravator based on any recognizable characteristic or association.
"Nobody, nobody is left out of this bill. Nobody," Steuerwald said. "Every form of hate will be treated equally under this bill. The language is carefully crafted to do just that."
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who previously condemned the generic "including bias" aggravating factor approved by the Republican-controlled Senate, wholeheartedly endorsed the House proposal.
"I support and appreciate the action taken by the House today. This measure covers all forms of bias crimes and treats all people equally," Holcomb said.
"Now we need to make sure we get to the finish line and move Indiana off the list of states without a bias crimes law."
House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, and the leaders of two business and community coalitions advocating for a comprehensive bias crime statute said the House proposal remains inadequate.
"While the action taken today by the Indiana House of Representatives continues the conversation on bias crimes legislation, it still falls far short of where it needs to be to keep our state relevant in today's society and talent-driven economy," said Mindi Goodpaster and Mark Fisher, leaders of Indiana Forward and Indiana Competes.
"For Indiana to lead, this legislation must reflect the list outlined in Senate Bill 12 as passed out of committee, which also includes age, sex, ancestry and gender identity."
Steuerwald's amendment was adopted by voice vote in the House. As a result, there is no record of whether individual representatives supported or opposed his bias crime proposal.
There will be a House roll call vote, likely Tuesday, on approving the underlying legislation, which now includes the bias crime provision.
It also must subsequently be approved by the Senate to advance to the governor to be signed into law.