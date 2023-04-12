Senate-approved legislation directing Northwest Indiana municipalities that offer public access to Lake Michigan to install life rings and other safety equipment at the shoreline to try to minimize drownings will not advance in the House.

The House Natural Resources Committee did not vote on Senate Bill 424 prior to the deadline for committee action, despite strong bipartisan support for the plan.

As a result, there's little chance the proposal will become law this year, unless its backers somehow manage to insert it in another measure still moving through the legislative process prior to the General Assembly's April 29 adjournment deadline.

State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, the sponsor of the plan, said he was disappointed the House didn't take up the measure, especially since it passed the Senate Feb. 27 by a 49-0 margin.

Dave Benjamin, Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project co-founder and executive director, said the House's failure to act unquestionably will cost lives.

"It's not if someone will drown in Lake Michigan in Indiana this summer, but when someone will drown. And then we will have to question if life rings would have made the difference in saving a life for each drowning incident," Benjamin said.

Under the plan, entities owning a pier or breakwater into Lake Michigan, or a public shoreline access site, would have had to install at each location at least one life ring for emergency use, and any other rescue equipment the entity deems appropriate, such as throw bags, rescue tubes or rescue poles.

Lakefront localities would be responsible for the costs of acquiring and maintaining the rescue equipment, which some Region communities, as well as the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, already have in place.

They also would have to regularly publish on their websites data on Lake Michigan drownings and be obligated to upgrade their rescue equipment — such as automatically calling 911 when a life ring is accessed — following a drowning death at a specific pier or public access site, according to the measure.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores