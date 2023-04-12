Senate-approved legislation directing Northwest Indiana municipalities that offer public access to Lake Michigan to install life rings and other safety equipment at the shoreline to try to minimize drownings will not advance in the House.
The House Natural Resources Committee did not vote on
Senate Bill 424 prior to the deadline for committee action, despite strong bipartisan support for the plan.
As a result, there's little chance the proposal will become law this year, unless its backers somehow manage to insert it in another measure still moving through the legislative process prior to the General Assembly's April 29 adjournment deadline.
State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, the sponsor of the plan, said he was disappointed the House didn't take up the measure, especially since it
passed the Senate Feb. 27 by a 49-0 margin.
Dave Benjamin, Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project co-founder and executive director, said the House's failure to act unquestionably will cost lives.
"It's not if someone will drown in Lake Michigan in Indiana this summer, but when someone will drown. And then we will have to question if life rings would have made the difference in saving a life for each drowning incident," Benjamin said.
Under the plan, entities owning a pier or breakwater into Lake Michigan, or a public shoreline access site, would have had to install at each location at least one life ring for emergency use, and any other rescue equipment the entity deems appropriate, such as throw bags, rescue tubes or rescue poles.
Lakefront localities would be responsible for the costs of acquiring and maintaining the rescue equipment, which some Region communities, as well as the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, already have in place.
They also would have to regularly publish on their websites data on Lake Michigan drownings and be obligated to upgrade their rescue equipment — such as automatically calling 911 when a life ring is accessed — following a drowning death at a specific pier or public access site, according to the measure.
