Indiana, Illinois shift income tax filing deadline to May 17 to match new federal due date

Hoosiers who have yet to file their 2020 federal or state income tax returns are getting a few additional weeks to finish them up.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday signed an executive order shifting Indiana's income tax filing and payment deadline to May 17, instead of April 15, to align with the federal government, which last week moved its Tax Day to May 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also has changed his state's income tax filing deadline to May 17 to match the federal government.

“The filing extension for individual income tax takes effect automatically, so no further action is required by taxpayers to take advantage," said David Harris, director of the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Gov. Eric Holcomb executive order 21-07

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.