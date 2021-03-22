 Skip to main content
Indiana, Illinois shift income tax filing deadline to May 17 to match new federal due date
urgent

Income tax form

A 1040 federal income tax form. Indiana and Illinois have joined the federal government in shifting the filing and payment deadline for 2020 income taxes to May 17, instead of the traditional April 15, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 AP

Hoosiers who have yet to file their 2020 federal or state income tax returns are getting a few additional weeks to finish them up.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday signed an executive order shifting Indiana's income tax filing and payment deadline to May 17, instead of April 15, to align with the federal government, which last week moved its Tax Day to May 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also has changed his state's income tax filing deadline to May 17 to match the federal government.

“The filing extension for individual income tax takes effect automatically, so no further action is required by taxpayers to take advantage," said David Harris, director of the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Gov. Eric Holcomb executive order 21-07

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

Tags

