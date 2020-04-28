Indiana inks deal for 100,000 more coronavirus tests

Weaver said more details about the OptumServe coronavirus testing will be released prior to the first 20 sites opening. She said people planning to get tested must register online prior to showing up at a testing location.

Separately, the State Department of Health will continue its COVID-19 testing of residents at long-term care facilities, state prisons and other coronavirus "hot spots" in Indiana.

"Launching this partnership with Optum further expands Indiana's COVID-19 testing capacity," said Gov. Eric Holcomb.

"These free tests will be available in locations across the state, ensuring even more Hoosiers who have symptoms or an affected family member can get tested for coronavirus."

The governor said Indiana's COVID-19 testing capacity, and the results, are among the factors he's looking at as he weighs whether to lift some of the restrictions in his current stay-at-home order that's due to expire at 10:59 p.m. Friday.

"It's not just focusing on the positive cases that will continue (to occur). This could be with us, folks, for a year," Holcomb said.

"It's how we manage our way through this, and how we keep that curve flat enough so that our health care system can care for those folks who are in need."