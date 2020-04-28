Indiana inks deal for 100,000 more coronavirus tests

Indiana has inked a contract with a Minnesota-based health care company that will conduct up to 100,000 additional COVID-19 tests per month at 50 locations across the state.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, said the OptumServe tests will be available to any person with coronavirus symptoms, such as fever, shortness of breath and headache, or those who have had close contact with an infected individual.
A doctor's order is not required to be tested and any symptomatic person is eligible for testing, not just vulnerable Hoosiers or health care workers, Weaver said.
The nasopharyngeal swab tests initially will be offered starting next week at 20 sites, including the Indiana National Guard armories in Valparaiso and LaPorte, with expansion to the full 50 sites, likely including a Lake County location, later in May.
Each site will be open for at least eight hours a day, Monday through Friday. Once all the sites are open some 6,600 people a day can be tested. OptumServe is expected to provide test results with 48 hours, Weaver said.
There is no cost to the person being tested. The state is paying $17.9 million to OptumServe for the first month of testing, which Weaver expects will be partly or entirely reimbursed to Indiana by the federal government.
Weaver said more details about the OptumServe coronavirus testing will be released prior to the first 20 sites opening. She said people planning to get tested must register online prior to showing up at a testing location.
Separately, the State Department of Health will continue its COVID-19 testing of residents at long-term care facilities, state prisons and other coronavirus "hot spots" in Indiana.
"Launching this partnership with Optum further expands Indiana's COVID-19 testing capacity," said Gov. Eric Holcomb.
"These free tests will be available in locations across the state, ensuring even more Hoosiers who have symptoms or an affected family member can get tested for coronavirus."
The governor said Indiana's COVID-19 testing capacity, and the results, are among the factors he's looking at as he weighs whether to lift some of the restrictions in his current stay-at-home order that's due to expire at 10:59 p.m. Friday.
"It's not just focusing on the positive cases that will continue (to occur). This could be with us, folks, for a year," Holcomb said.
"It's how we manage our way through this, and how we keep that curve flat enough so that our health care system can care for those folks who are in need."
Holcomb repeatedly declined to tell reporters Tuesday which businesses and activities, if any, he's considering allowing to open up sometime after Friday, or under what conditions.
He simply said Hoosiers should tune in Friday to learn about his plans to take Indiana to the next level of the "new normal."
"The economy is open to a certain extent," Holcomb said. "It's not where we want it to be, but we have manufacturing going on right now, we have retail business being conducted right now, we have construction projects being done right now."
"The question is not when are we going to reopen the economy. It's what parts of the economy will reopen and how they will reopen."
He continued, "It will not be that light switch where the economy's open, we're all back to work, same thing as it used to be. It won't be that. It will be in multiple stages, leading through the summer."
"We need to be steady as she goes, but we need to be moving forward. And we can be — safely."
Gallery: Appreciation parade for Crown Point health care workers
Appreciation parade for health care workers at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point
Appreciation parade for health care workers at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point
Appreciation parade for health care workers at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point
Appreciation parade for health care workers at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point
Appreciation parade for health care workers at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point
Appreciation parade for health care workers at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point
Appreciation parade for health care workers at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.