Indiana investing $25M in federal funds in land conservation

The state of Indiana is preparing to spend $25 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to acquire and preserve open lands across the state for permanent conservation.

The Department of Natural Resources recently announced the establishment of the Next Level Conservation Trust that's tasked with purchasing and setting aside open spaces and other special places in Indiana for Hoosiers to enjoy for decades and centuries to come.

"The Next Level Conservation Trust (NLCT) will continue the DNR’s legacy of preserving Indiana's rich natural heritage," said DNR Director Dan Bortner.

"Outstanding natural features, unique habitats, significant historical and archeological sites, and areas for conservation, restoration and recreation will be protected for Hoosiers today and for future generations."

According to the DNR, the $25 million initial investment in the NLCT is the largest infusion of funds for conservation purposes in state history.

The DNR is reaching out to local governments, community organizations and environmental groups to identify properties worth acquiring for new and existing state and local parks, archeological and historic sites, state forests, state and local nature preserves, state fish and wildlife areas, wetlands, local conservation areas, outdoor recreation areas and river corridors.

The program rules call for local entities to put up one-fourth of the purchase price of land selected for acquisition with the NLCT covering the remainder of the cost. The minimum project size is $133,000.

Property protected under NLCT must be open to the public. But local ownership and management of acquired properties may be maintained through a conservation easement, the rules state.

At the same time, NLCT funds cannot be used for properties acquired through eminent domain, trails, construction or removal of structures or improvements, removal or remediation of hazardous substances, wastewater treatment, or for the restoration, renovation or repair of historic structures.

Additional details about the NLCT program, including an outline of the review process, an inquiry form, and answers to frequently asked questions are available online at on.in.gov/next-level-conservation-trust.

