Indiana is alert and prepared for coronavirus, governor says

Gov. Eric Holcomb is promising Hoosiers that state and local health officials, along with Indiana health care providers, are prepared to identify and treat any infections associated with the coronavirus that originated in China.
The Republican announced Wednesday there continue to be zero confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus in Indiana.
A suspected case last week in Porter County turned out to be a false alarm after laboratory testing on the patient was negative for coronavirus.
Holcomb said a second person in Indiana, whom he declined to identify but said is not symptomatic, is following federal self-quarantine guidelines after recently traveling to China.
"While there is no need for immediate concern, the state will remain on alert to ensure Hoosiers are protected," Holcomb said.
"At my direction, the Indiana State Department of Health is working in close coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other federal, state and local partners, to share information and monitor this evolving public health situation."
Dr. Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said information about the novel coronavirus outbreak is changing quickly, and Hoosiers interested in obtaining the most current information should regularly check the ISDH website at in.gov/isdh.
"We learn something new every day about this illness," Box said.
"While the news reports are concerning, I want to reassure Hoosiers that the majority of the patients under investigation in the U.S. so far have tested negative for novel coronavirus and remind them that seasonal influenza poses a greater health risk at this time."
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, such as shaking hands, and touching an object with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.
ISDH says Hoosiers can protect themselves by frequently washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and frequently cleaning and disinfecting objects and surfaces that are repeatedly touched.
Health care providers with a patient experiencing symptoms of novel coronavirus, or individuals with a fever, cough and shortness of breath who recently traveled to China, are urged to contact the ISDH Epidemiology Resource Center at 317-233-7125 or 317-233-1325, or by email at epiresource@isdh.in.gov.