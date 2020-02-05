Indiana is alert and prepared for coronavirus, governor says

Gov. Eric Holcomb is promising Hoosiers that state and local health officials, along with Indiana health care providers, are prepared to identify and treat any infections associated with the coronavirus that originated in China.

The Republican announced Wednesday there continue to be zero confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus in Indiana.

A suspected case last week in Porter County turned out to be a false alarm after laboratory testing on the patient was negative for coronavirus.

Holcomb said a second person in Indiana, whom he declined to identify but said is not symptomatic, is following federal self-quarantine guidelines after recently traveling to China.

"While there is no need for immediate concern, the state will remain on alert to ensure Hoosiers are protected," Holcomb said.

"At my direction, the Indiana State Department of Health is working in close coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other federal, state and local partners, to share information and monitor this evolving public health situation."

