Indiana is No. 1 in nation for rise in adoptions, Holcomb says; nearly $5M awarded

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana is the top state in the nation for increasing the number of children adopted from foster care, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday along with U.S. Administration of Children and Families Assistant Secretary Lynn Johnson.

"Every child deserves to have people who will love and support them forever, so we've set out to ensure each is a part of a permanent, loving family," Holcomb said in a news release.

"With more than a thousand kids in Indiana who are still waiting to be adopted, we appreciate our federal partners' continued support as we pursue forever homes for each and every one," he said.

Holcomb said he made increasing adoptions a priority of his Next Level Agenda.

In the state's 2019 fiscal year, 2,489 of Hoosier children were adopted through the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Johnson awarded Indiana an adoption and legal guardianship incentive award of more than $4.7 million during a ceremony Thursday at the Indiana Statehouse.

The funding can be used to enhance the state's child welfare system.