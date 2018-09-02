INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb declared Tuesday night in his second State of the State add…

First job fair for inmates

Last Tuesday, the Department of Workforce Development held a virtual job fair that 132 inmates from Plainfield, Rockville, Wabash, Westville and the Correctional Industrial Facility in Pendleton took part in.

Six employers from around the state and the Indiana Department of Transportation also participated in the inaugural job fair.

It is part of the Hoosier Initiative for Re-entry program, or, HIRE, whose mission is to connect ex-offenders with job opportunities.

Openings are available in in areas such as warehousing, machining, landscaping and production.

Up to 20,000 ex-offenders are released from prison each year in Indiana, according to DWD. Statistics show that those who remain unemployed for three years following release have a return rate of up to 60 percent. The numbers go down dramatically for those who secure employment and stay on the job.

"HIRE wants to be proactive in preparing individuals pre-release, so it will be an easier transition into full time, benefitted positions, earning a liveable wage once released," said Carrie Heck, DWD's re-employment pathway director who oversees the HIRE program.