INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana canine search-and-rescue team deployed Sunday to northern California to assist Butte County officials in finding victims of the devastating Camp Fire.
Lillian Hardy, search-and-rescue section chief at the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, and her canine partner, Eris, are expected to spend two weeks seeking human remains amid the ruins of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.
Hardy and Eris are certified for land, water and disaster human remains detection. Hardy also leads the IDHS search and rescue training program and assists Indiana public safety agencies in search and rescue operations.
At least 85 people were killed by the Camp Fire, which began Nov. 8 and burned for more than two weeks until California fire officials announced Sunday that it was fully contained.
Up to 300 people still are believed to be missing in the town of Paradise and neighboring communities.
In all, the fire torched approximately 153,336 acres and destroyed nearly 14,000 single-family homes.