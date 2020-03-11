You are the owner of this article.
Indiana law set to affirm state ownership, guarantee public use of Lake Michigan shoreline
2020 Indiana General Assembly

Indiana law set to affirm state ownership, guarantee public use of Lake Michigan shoreline

Lake Michigan shoreline

The Lake Michigan shoreline in Portage.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

A landmark Indiana Supreme Court decision certifying state ownership and guaranteeing public recreational use of the Lake Michigan shoreline is set to be codified in Indiana law.

On Wednesday, the General Assembly gave final approval to House Enrolled Act 1385, enshrining the core holdings of the high court's 2018 Gunderson v. State ruling in Indiana statutes.

If signed into law later this month by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Indiana Code explicitly will declare the shoreline of Lake Michigan up to the ordinary high-water mark is, and always has been, owned by the state.

That mark is defined as the line on the shore established by the fluctuations of water and indicated by physical characteristics, such as a clear and natural line on the bank, shelving or changes in the soil's character.

The legislation confirms Hoosiers have a right to use the shoreline for walking, fishing, boating, swimming and any other recreational purpose for which Lake Michigan ordinarily is used, and adjacent private property owners are not entitled to exclusive use of the beach or the water.

It also mandates local governments, in an emergency situation, must approve or reject permits for seawall repairs, or new seawalls, within 10 days — otherwise, the permit automatically is approved.

In addition, the measure provides civil immunity to lake-adjacent property owners, in most circumstances, if the public cuts across their properties to access the state-owned portion of the shoreline.

"I count this as a big win for the Lake Michigan shoreline," said state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes.

"As it stands now, we are one big storm away from houses, property and utilities from falling into the lake. This bill is a first step in providing a little relief to the dire situation along the lakefront."

The measure was approved 78-15 in the House, and 36-13 by the Senate.

Many lawmakers opposing the plan said they supported the lake-adjacent property owners in Long Beach in their repeated unsuccessful efforts to carve out private beaches along Lake Michigan.

