INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, remains in "critical, but stable" condition at an Ann Arbor, Michigan hospital after being thrown from his motorcycle when he struck a vehicle that pulled in front of him Wednesday on a Michigan highway.
House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, updated reporters Thursday on Brown's condition and said Brown is receiving "extraordinary care."
But Bosma also cautioned that "the next few days are going to be very important."
"Tim’s wife, Jane, and his daughters are with him," Bosma said. "The family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and prayers for Tim’s quick recovery."
State Rep. Mike Speedy, R-Indianapolis, who was uninjured as he rode with Brown at the time of the crash, told the Indianapolis Business Journal that Brown was put into a medically-induced coma as part of the process of addressing Brown's numerous injuries.
Brown, 62, is a retired emergency room physician who has represented House District 41, located between Lafayette and Indianapolis, since 1994.
As chairman of the House Ways and Committee, Brown plays a commanding role in deciding every other year how more than $32 billion in state tax revenue is spent.