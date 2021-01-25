Indiana lawmaker takes aim at state, local COVID-19 restrictions

The underlying legislation additionally would stop the state or a local health officer from limiting business hours of operation under any circumstances, unless explicitly authorized to do so by a federal or state law.

Most of Morris’ proposed limits on the government’s ability to respond to a public health crisis were incorporated into the measure with the "consent" of committee members, a process typically used at the Indiana Statehouse to adopt noncontroversial legislative changes without a roll call vote.

In this case, several of the newly elected Democratic committee members, including state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, said they didn’t understand they were, in essence, voting in favor of Morris’ changes by not objecting to his request for consent.

The only one subject to a roll call — exempting religious activities from face masks and social distancing — was barely adopted, 6 to 5, by the Republican-dominated panel after Morris hastily cut off discussion on the amendment

In the end, Morris did not request a vote by the committee to advance his revised legislation to the full House — leaving the measure in limbo, at least until the committee meets again next week.