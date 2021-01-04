Indiana lawmakers acting quickly to enact COVID-19 legal liability protections

Indiana businesses, schools and health care providers, including nursing homes, appear likely to gain immunity from COVID-19 liability lawsuits well before a meaningful proportion of Hoosiers are immunized against the coronavirus.

Legislative leaders signaled Monday they intend to fast-track proposals aimed at thwarting the perceived threat of civil lawsuits from individuals claiming they were infected with or exposed to COVID-19 and are entitled to monetary damages as a result.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate are likely to initially consider separate COVID-19 liability protection proposals with one or both advancing to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in late January or February, instead of with the usual April batch of recommended new laws sent to the governor for his approval.

Senate Bill 1 — a designation indicating GOP senators consider it the most important proposal of the year — broadly exempts any individual or entity from COVID-19 liability, absent clear and convincing evidence of gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct.

The liability protection would be retroactive to March 1, 2020, five days before the first COVID-19 case was identified in Indiana, and run through Dec. 31, 2024.