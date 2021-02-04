 Skip to main content
Indiana lawmakers advance $1 per pack cigarette tax hike
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Indiana lawmakers advance $1 per pack cigarette tax hike

020221-nws-cigtax 2.jpg

Rebecca Rodriguez, co-owner of Hart St. Smoke Shop, adjusts a pricing sign on cigarettes at the Dyer store.

 Connor Burge, The Times

A proposal to double Indiana’s cigarette tax to $2 per pack has cleared its first hurdle at the Statehouse.

The House Committee on Public Health voted 8 to 3 Thursday to advance House Bill 1434, sponsored by state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, to the House Ways and Means Committee for further review of its financial impact.

Prior to voting, the health panel revised the measure to require a majority of Indiana’s cigarette tax receipts go toward Medicaid reimbursements for health care providers, instead of being deposited in the General Fund that pays for education, prisons, parks, and most everything else state government does.

Olthoff’s original proposal directed a majority of the estimated $175 million a year in new revenue generated by the cigarette tax hike to the General Fund. She supported changing where the money goes because Medicaid covers the health care expenses of eligible smokers.

She said the underlying goal of the legislation is to reduce Indiana smoking rates, particularly among teens, by making cigarettes more costly.

The measure also would impose an 8 cents per milliliter tax on e-liquid products containing nicotine that are used for vaping with electronic cigarettes.

Even with a $2 per pack tax, cigarettes sold in Northwest Indiana still would be a bargain compared to Chicago where state, county and city taxes add a total of $7.16 to the retail price of a pack of cigarettes.

Meet the 2021 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation

