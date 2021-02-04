Indiana lawmakers advance $1 per pack cigarette tax hike

A proposal to double Indiana’s cigarette tax to $2 per pack has cleared its first hurdle at the Statehouse.

The House Committee on Public Health voted 8 to 3 Thursday to advance House Bill 1434, sponsored by state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, to the House Ways and Means Committee for further review of its financial impact.

Prior to voting, the health panel revised the measure to require a majority of Indiana’s cigarette tax receipts go toward Medicaid reimbursements for health care providers, instead of being deposited in the General Fund that pays for education, prisons, parks, and most everything else state government does.

Olthoff’s original proposal directed a majority of the estimated $175 million a year in new revenue generated by the cigarette tax hike to the General Fund. She supported changing where the money goes because Medicaid covers the health care expenses of eligible smokers.

She said the underlying goal of the legislation is to reduce Indiana smoking rates, particularly among teens, by making cigarettes more costly.