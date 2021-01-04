Indiana lawmakers certify Gov. Holcomb's election victory without dissension

The win-at-any-cost mentality infecting some members of Congress when it comes to certifying the results of the presidential election doesn't appear to have spread to the Indiana General Assembly.
On Monday, Republican and Democratic Hoosier lawmakers unanimously affirmed the election of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for a second four-year term as Indiana's chief executive, as well as the reelection of Republican Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
Without objection from any member, House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, recited the results of the Nov. 3 general election — Holcomb 1,706,739 votes; Democratic Dr. Woody Myers 968,106; and Libertarian Donald Rainwater 345,569 — and then designated Holcomb, as the highest vote getter, to be sworn in as governor Jan. 11.
The utterly routine recognition of Holcomb's victory likely will sharply contrast with the war of words, and potential street violence, when Congress meets Wednesday to certify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Republican President Donald Trump.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is among 11 GOP senators vowing to delay or block congressional affirmation of Biden's victory in the hope of somehow persuading Republican state legislatures to re-award their electoral votes to Trump, despite officially certified results showing Biden won more votes in their states.
A recorded phone call released Sunday even found Trump unsuccessfully attempting to persuade, cajole and threaten Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, into having Raffensperger "recalculate" the election results "to find 11,780 votes" for Trump, who lost Georgia to Biden by 11,779 votes.
Back home in Indiana, a spirit of pragmatic bipartisanship continued to prevail as state lawmakers agreed Monday to further adjust their usual rules and procedures to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
The changes include a week's advance notice of committee hearings instead of just 24 hours, no ceremonies to honor winning high school sports teams or other dignitaries, and the House only meeting as a body on Thursdays for at least the first few weeks of the four-month session.
"It would be disingenuous to say we aren't making it up a little as we go along," Huston said. "I just ask for your patience."
In response to COVID-19, the House convened away from its usual Statehouse chamber in a series of conference rooms at the adjacent Indiana Government Center South building to maximize social distancing between representatives.
Even so, up to a half-dozen GOP lawmakers, none from Northwest Indiana, refused or failed to wear a face mask during all or part of the House session, despite Holcomb's directive for all Hoosiers to wear a face mask in public places.