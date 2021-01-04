Indiana lawmakers certify Gov. Holcomb's election victory without dissension

A recorded phone call released Sunday even found Trump unsuccessfully attempting to persuade, cajole and threaten Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, into having Raffensperger "recalculate" the election results "to find 11,780 votes" for Trump, who lost Georgia to Biden by 11,779 votes.

Back home in Indiana, a spirit of pragmatic bipartisanship continued to prevail as state lawmakers agreed Monday to further adjust their usual rules and procedures to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

The changes include a week's advance notice of committee hearings instead of just 24 hours, no ceremonies to honor winning high school sports teams or other dignitaries, and the House only meeting as a body on Thursdays for at least the first few weeks of the four-month session.

"It would be disingenuous to say we aren't making it up a little as we go along," Huston said. "I just ask for your patience."

In response to COVID-19, the House convened away from its usual Statehouse chamber in a series of conference rooms at the adjacent Indiana Government Center South building to maximize social distancing between representatives.