Indiana lawmakers command doctors tell women pill-induced abortions may be 'reversed'

She said women in Indiana deserve to know about the “possibility of available treatment if she should change her mind,” even though Mayfield acknowledged abortion “reversal” is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“What we want to do is just provide the women with the information so you don’t have to Google it because it is very time-sensitive that you have this information,” Mayfield said.

State Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, argued the state should not be in the position of compelling abortion providers to tell women abortion “reversal” is possible.

“Do members of the House think the government should be in the business of mandating the distribution of medically unsupported information to patients and requiring doctors to verbally discuss it with those patients?” Errington asked.

“Are there any other medical procedures that we require medical professionals to provide information about an unproven and unethical practice?”

Errington also noted abortion “reversal” laws in Tennessee, North Dakota and Oklahoma already have been blocked in federal courts, and Indiana’s is likely to end up the same way — at an estimated cost of $150,000 out of the pockets of Hoosier taxpayers.