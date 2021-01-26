Indiana lawmakers eye $10,000 fine for driving past a stopped school bus

“The bottom line is we’ve got a bunch of violations, and the idea of protecting the students and the bus drivers in the school system is the main reason why I brought this.”

A state law enacted following a 2018 crash in Rochester, Indiana, that killed three children boarding a school bus already seems to allow police to do what Niemeyer hopes to accomplish.

But he said that enhanced enforcement does not appear to be happening in the Lowell area where school officials documented 256 stop-arm violations during the abbreviated 2019-20 school year, and few, if any, were referred for prosecution.

“I’m not here to but blame on prosecutors, I’m not here to put blame on law enforcement agencies, but I found out that these violations are not being looked at in my particular district at all,” Niemeyer said.

Critics of the proposal questioned the high fine amounts and how multiple violations would apply to businesses operating fleets of cars or trucks.

The measure ultimately was approved 8 to 3 by the Republican-controlled Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law and now goes to the full Senate.