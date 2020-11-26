Indiana lawmakers eyeing cigarette tax hike to reduce Hoosier smoking rate

Hoosier legislative leaders are open to the idea of hiking Indiana's cigarette tax in an effort to reduce the state's 21.8% adult smoking rate — one of the highest in the nation.

But the top Republicans and Democrats in both the Indiana House and Senate recently said any proposal to raise the current $1 per pack cigarette tax must be accompanied by a specific plan for how the additional money will go toward improving public health.

"The pandemic has taught us that poor quality of health, unfortunately, has dire consequences, and we need to figure out ways to improve Hoosier health," said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers.

At the same time, Huston said his experience as the former chairman of the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee taught him that while increasing the cigarette tax is likely to decrease smoking rates, it also will make some state revenue less reliable.

"The whole genesis of increasing the cigarette tax is it's the one thing, more than cessation programs and other things, that's been shown to reduce smoking," Huston said. "So literally the day you implement a new tax rate is the most amount of money you're going to collect if the policy is successful.