Indiana lawmakers eyeing 'flatline' state budget amid COVID-19 revenue uncertainty

State lawmakers are likely next year to look askance at any requests for significant spending increases, despite optimism Indiana is in position to make a swift economic recovery following the end of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two-year revenue forecast presented Wednesday to the State Budget Committee projects Indiana will collect $35 billion in tax revenue between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2023, or nearly equal to the $34.6 billion in spending in the current, two-year state budget.
While that is better than other states where year-over-year revenue is expected to continue declining, it leaves pretty much no room for school funding increases or significant teacher pay hikes, especially since projected growth in Medicaid costs could gobble up any available extra funds.
"I think we have to decide where we want to be with K-12 (education), where Medicaid is going to be, and that will determine, basically, the rest of the budget," said state Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
"We could have more revenue to work with in year two. But I always say don't bank on the come. You can't plan on what you don't have. It is a positive outlook, but I would say a flatline in the first year."
According to House Fiscal Policy Director Ben Tooley, the impact of COVID-19 caused state revenue to dip 0.9% during the 2020 budget year compared to 2019, after adjusting for deferred income tax payments.
Assuming the COVID-19 vaccine allows for the resumption of increasingly normal economic activity, state tax collections are projected to grow, after adjustments, by 3.6% in the current budget year, 2.2% in 2022 and 3.0% in 2023, Tooley said.
State Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, chairman of the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said the state's speedy spending cuts as the pandemic took hold, and consistently strong budget reserves, has him "optimistically cautious about the future."
"I think the economics of the situation right now are that we are recovering in the state of Indiana and doing well," Brown said. "But the future is a little bit variable and unpredictable, and it's our good planning in the past that has made us ready for the future."
Both Brown and Mishler noted elementary and high school education — which comprises 50% of annual state spending — this year still was provided the 2.5% funding increase included in the 2020-21 state budget, even though spending on nearly all other state agencies and services was cut by up to 15% due to COVID-19.
Mishler said Hoosier educators should consider it a win if that spending level continues into 2022-23 "when other states are making cuts."
Cris Johnston, director of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Office of Management and Budget, said he's confident the revenue forecast and the state's fiscal prudence will enable the Republican governor "to responsibly construct a budget" to present to the Republican-controlled General Assembly in January.
"The results of what we heard today put us in a little more flexible position to consider more things," said Johnston, a Crown Point native.
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, a State Budget Committee member, said he hopes the governor's spending plan will direct additional resources, particularly any remaining federal CARES Act funds, toward "people struggling every day from the impacts of COVID-19."
"Our state leaders must use all resources available to keep people from losing their homes, ensure families can still afford groceries and keep schools safe so our kids can continue learning," Melton said.
Ultimately, the Legislature's spending decisions largely will depend on how the revenue forecast is revised in early April, ahead of the final House and Senate votes on the biennial budget proposal.
Indiana General Fund Revenue Forecast FY2021-2023
Indiana Medicaid Forecast FY2021-23
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Indiana Ballet Theatre production of "The Nutcracker"
Indiana Ballet Theatre production of "The Nutcracker"
Indiana Ballet Theatre production of "The Nutcracker"
Indiana Ballet Theatre production of "The Nutcracker"
120720-spt-bbc-vu_3
120720-spt-bbc-vu_1
120720-spt-bbc-vu_4
120720-spt-bbc-vu_2
Michigan City at Andrean boys basketball
Michigan City at Andrean boys basketball
Michigan City at Andrean boys basketball
Michigan City at Andrean boys basketball
Merrillville breaks ground on its first female veterans housing project
Merrillville breaks ground on its first female veterans housing project
Merrillville breaks ground on its first female veterans housing project
SIUE at Valparaiso men's basketball
SIUE at Valparaiso men's basketball
SIUE at Valparaiso men's basketball
SIUE at Valparaiso men's basketball
Portage/Chesterton, Girls Basketball
Portage/Chesterton, Girls Basketball
Portage/Chesterton, Girls Basketball
Portage/Chesterton, Girls Basketball
Valparaiso at Lowell boys basketball
Valparaiso at Lowell boys basketball
Valparaiso at Lowell boys basketball
Valparaiso at Lowell boys basketball
Funeral procession for former Crown Point Fire Chief Roland "Bub" Wise
Funeral procession for former Crown Point Fire Chief Roland "Bub" Wise
Funeral procession for former Crown Point Fire Chief Roland "Bub" Wise
Funeral procession for former Crown Point Fire Chief Roland "Bub" Wise
121220-spt-bbk-che-and_2
Chesterton at Andrean
Chesterton at Andrean
Chesterton at Andrean
121320-spt-bbw-vu_1
121320-spt-bbw-vu_9
121320-spt-bbw-vu_7
121320-spt-bbw-vu_4
121220-nws-pnwgrad_01
121220-nws-pnwgrad_03
121220-nws-pnwgrad_02
121220-nws-pnwgrad_05
Temple Israel Pop-Up Hanukkah Shop
Nakinta Kendrick's new car courtesy Tree of Life MBC
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.