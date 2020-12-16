Indiana lawmakers eyeing 'flatline' state budget amid COVID-19 revenue uncertainty

State lawmakers are likely next year to look askance at any requests for significant spending increases, despite optimism Indiana is in position to make a swift economic recovery following the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-year revenue forecast presented Wednesday to the State Budget Committee projects Indiana will collect $35 billion in tax revenue between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2023, or nearly equal to the $34.6 billion in spending in the current, two-year state budget.

While that is better than other states where year-over-year revenue is expected to continue declining, it leaves pretty much no room for school funding increases or significant teacher pay hikes, especially since projected growth in Medicaid costs could gobble up any available extra funds.

"I think we have to decide where we want to be with K-12 (education), where Medicaid is going to be, and that will determine, basically, the rest of the budget," said state Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

"We could have more revenue to work with in year two. But I always say don't bank on the come. You can't plan on what you don't have. It is a positive outlook, but I would say a flatline in the first year."