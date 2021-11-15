Indiana lawmakers eyeing tax cuts to return surging state revenue to Hoosiers

"My biggest fear is if we keep it, we'll spend it," Huston said.

The tax reduction is far from a done deal, however. Senate Republicans do not share the same enthusiasm as Huston and generally would prefer to wait until the Legislature's 2023 biennial budget session before considering significant tax reductions, just in case the current state revenue growth merely is a temporary product of the various federal economic stimulus programs.

"We're not looking at cutting taxes at this point," said state Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, Senate Republican floor leader. "(We must) proceed with extreme caution."

State Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, the House Democratic caucus chairwoman, also was skeptical. She suggested any potential tax cut revenue probably could be put to better use by expanding the availability of affordable child care services to help more Hoosiers, particularly women, return to the workforce following the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said one way to potentially replace the local government and school funding that would be lost through a business personal property tax cut would be legalize and tax marijuana use, which he said will be a top priority for Senate Democrats next year.