The Indiana House recently paused its usual legislative business to honor Munster's Humane Indiana for aiding in the rescue and rehoming of 29 beagles from an animal-testing breeding facility in Virginia.

House Resolution 2, adopted unanimously this month, praises Humane Indiana and Humane Fort Wayne for adopting out 79 beagles, mostly puppies, otherwise destined to be used in laboratory testing.

Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, said beagles frequently are chosen for animal testing because of their docile nature and small size.

After an Indiana-owned breeding facility in Virginia was accused last year of multiple Animal Welfare Act violations, a nationwide effort of animal rescue organizations, volunteers and would-be owners mobilized to find new homes for the beagles, including in Northwest Indiana.

"As a dog father, I am keen on honoring the efforts of Humane Indiana in Munster in helping these furry friends find their forever homes," Andrade said.

The mission of Humane Indiana is protecting pets, preserving wildlife and supporting a nurturing connection between animals and people.

Its shelter and adoption center is at 421 45th St., Munster.

