Indiana lawmakers put local residential design requirements on chopping block

The Indiana General Assembly is poised to strip from counties, cities and towns the ability to set local building design requirements for residential properties, and to invalidate all existing local residential design standards.

The House Committee on Government and Regulatory Reform voted 8 to 5 Tuesday to advance legislation its sponsor, state Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, claims will make housing more affordable by eliminating "government mandates."

Miller, a northern Indiana home builder, said local building design requirements are usurping the free market by making home buyers shell out for certain features local officials may think are nice, but end up adding thousands of dollars to the cost of a residence.

Under House Bill 1114, local governments no longer could set standards for single-family homes or duplexes pertaining to exterior building color; type or style of exterior cladding; style or material of roof structures, roof pitches or porches; ornamentation; location, design, placement or styling of windows and doors, including garages; number and type of rooms; and minimum square footage.