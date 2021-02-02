Indiana lawmakers put local residential design requirements on chopping block

The Indiana General Assembly is poised to strip from counties, cities and towns the ability to set local building design requirements for residential properties, and to invalidate all existing local residential design standards.
The House Committee on Government and Regulatory Reform voted 8 to 5 Tuesday to advance legislation its sponsor, state Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, claims will make housing more affordable by eliminating "government mandates."
Miller, a northern Indiana home builder, said local building design requirements are usurping the free market by making home buyers shell out for certain features local officials may think are nice, but end up adding thousands of dollars to the cost of a residence.
Under House Bill 1114, local governments no longer could set standards for single-family homes or duplexes pertaining to exterior building color; type or style of exterior cladding; style or material of roof structures, roof pitches or porches; ornamentation; location, design, placement or styling of windows and doors, including garages; number and type of rooms; and minimum square footage.
The local preemption would not apply to historic homes or historic districts, residences subject to the rules of a homeowners association, rental communities, or residences constructed through state or federal housing programs.
Opponents of the measure, including Accelerate Indiana Municipalities, said local leaders need to have the power to set building design requirements they believe will make their community most attractive to new residents and businesses, and to preserve investments already made in the local housing stock.
They said taking that power away will eliminate the ability of localities to negotiate with home developers, and likely result in low-quality housing being sold by home builders for premium prices on tiny lots in desirable neighborhoods.
Both Northwest Indiana lawmakers serving on the panel — state Reps. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; and Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary — voted against the legislation.