Indiana lawmakers returning to Statehouse to consider overriding governor's vetoes

Members of the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly are returning to the Statehouse Monday — less than three weeks after adjourning their regular, annual session — to consider overriding two gubernatorial vetoes.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb recently has rejected Senate Enrolled Act 5, limiting the power of local health officers during an emergency, and Senate Enrolled Act 303, requiring enhanced labeling of gas pumps dispensing fuel blends containing 10% to 15% ethanol.

It takes only a simple majority vote by each chamber, the same needed to approve a measure in the first place, to enact a new law notwithstanding the governor's objections.

Because both proposals began in the Senate, it is due to convene at 12:30 p.m. Region time to debate and vote on the veto overrides.

If approved, the House then will act on the vetoes at 1:30 p.m.

Both chambers also are expected to approve a "technical corrections" measure fixing punctuation and other minor errors in new Indiana laws before they take effect July 1.

