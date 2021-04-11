Indiana lawmakers set to decide next two years of state spending over next two weeks

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said that issue is likely to be a sticking point as the House plans to "very aggressively" push for its position during budget discussions with the Senate and the governor.

"The House Republican caucus has been consistent in our belief that parents should have the choice for their children and we will be consistent in that message at the negotiating table," Huston said. "We'll work with them to help them see the light."

More than 125 school boards and teachers' organizations across the state, including the 15 Lake County school districts, have condemned the House education funding plan for favoring private schools and private school students over the public schools the General Assembly has a constitutional obligation to support.

Another probable sticking point is a proposed increase in the cigarette tax. The House wants to hike the cigarette tax to $1.50 per pack, up from $1 per pack, to reduce smoking rates. The Senate believes the state doesn't need the revenue, so there's no reason to raise the tax.

Both chambers, however, seemingly are on board with extending a version of the state's cigarette tax to electronic cigarettes and other vaping supplies to treat all forms of smoking equally, at least on a tax basis.