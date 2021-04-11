Indiana lawmakers set to decide next two years of state spending over next two weeks

Decisions about the next two years of school funding, infrastructure investments, and everything else on which Indiana state government spends money are set to be finalized in the next two weeks.
The Republican-controlled Senate is poised to approve its version of the 2022-23 state budget Tuesday, kicking off the final rounds of spending negotiations between the Senate, the Republican-controlled House and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb ahead of the planned April 21 adjournment of the General Assembly.
At stake is how to divvy up some $35.8 billion in state funds over the two-year period that begins July 1, 2021, along with some $3 billion in federal funds coming to Indiana under the American Rescue Plan enacted last month by the Democratic-controlled Congress and Democratic President Joe Biden.
The House and Senate budget plans are similar in many respects. Both allocate approximately 50% of state spending to elementary and high school education, both restore cuts to state agencies and universities imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, and both establish new relief programs to aid Hoosiers and Indiana businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.
They also diverge within each of those categories. The House, for example, directs much of its education funding increase to private school vouchers for wealthier families and a new education savings account program for students opting out of public and private schools, while the Senate focuses on boosting state support for all students, including special education students.
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said that issue is likely to be a sticking point as the House plans to "very aggressively" push for its position during budget discussions with the Senate and the governor.
"The House Republican caucus has been consistent in our belief that parents should have the choice for their children and we will be consistent in that message at the negotiating table," Huston said. "We'll work with them to help them see the light."
More than 125 school boards and teachers' organizations across the state, including the 15 Lake County school districts, have condemned the House education funding plan for favoring private schools and private school students over the public schools the General Assembly has a constitutional obligation to support.
Another probable sticking point is a proposed increase in the cigarette tax. The House wants to hike the cigarette tax to $1.50 per pack, up from $1 per pack, to reduce smoking rates. The Senate believes the state doesn't need the revenue, so there's no reason to raise the tax.
Both chambers, however, seemingly are on board with extending a version of the state's cigarette tax to electronic cigarettes and other vaping supplies to treat all forms of smoking equally, at least on a tax basis.
On the other hand, representatives and senators have yet to come together on how to spend American Rescue Plan funds, since the federal aid was not approved prior to the House adopting its version of House Bill 1001 in February.
The Senate budget directs some of the money to broadband internet expansion ($250 million), regional business development ($150 million), mental health services ($100 million), water and wastewater system improvements ($100 million), career training programs ($75 million), health improvement grants ($50 million), and state and local police body cameras ($25 million), among other projects.
The other projects include $1.2 million for evaluating the feasibility of turning Gary's Buffington Harbor on Lake Michigan into an intermodal facility, taking advantage of its links to nearby water, rail, highway and air transportation, along with the availability of the site following the April 18 closure of the Majestic Star Casino.
Huston said he expects to add to that list in coming days with more projects and investments that will pay long-term dividends in terms of economic growth or reduced future state spending.
"We know we're going to pass a fiscally responsible, balanced budget when we close session, and I look forward to those conversations," Huston said.
Besides the priorities of each chamber, the final budget negotiations also will be shaped by the updated state revenue forecast due to be presented Thursday to the State Budget Committee.
A rosy outlook could give lawmakers the impetus to do everything they want on education and boost legislative support for the governor's wish to reduce the state's pension obligations and long-term debt — thereby freeing up additional funds in future budget years.
"We know the next couple weeks will be interesting. They always are," Huston said.