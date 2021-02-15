Indiana lawmakers take aim at licensing requirement for carrying a handgun in public

Hoosiers legally permitted to own a handgun soon no longer may be required to obtain a state license to carry it in public — either openly or concealed.

The Republican-controlled House Public Policy Committee voted 9-3 Monday to advance legislation eliminating Indiana’s handgun carry licensing system.

If House Bill 1369 becomes law, Indiana would be the 18th state to enact so-called “constitutional carry,” based on the idea that the federal and state constitutions bar any impediments to the right to bear arms.

The measure provides that convicted felons, fugitives, individuals not legally present in the United States, people convicted of domestic violence or criminal stalking, adjudicated mentally defective, dishonorably discharged from the military or National Guard, and individuals under the age of 18 still may not carry a handgun in public.

However, all other Hoosier handgun owners automatically would be entitled to have their weapon with them at all times without the police background check, fingerprinting and fees currently required by Indiana statutes.