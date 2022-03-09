Indiana lawmakers tout minor tax cut as major accomplishment

Is a tax cut still a tax cut if most Hoosiers don't realize their taxes have been cut?

State lawmakers up for reelection this year certainly are going to tout the minor tax reductions in House Enrolled Act 1002 as a major accomplishment of the 2022 Indiana General Assembly, whose annual session adjourned early Wednesday morning.

In fact, House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, already is taking credit for putting "money back into the pockets of those who earned it," while falsely claiming the legislation is "the largest tax cut in state history."

In the near-term, however, the money headed back to Hoosiers probably won't be enough to buy even one tank of gasoline.

If the plan is signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, the only tax savings Hoosiers will see this year is the elimination of the utility receipts tax beginning July 1.

The utility receipts tax is a 1.46% charge paid by both businesses and consumers on a portion of their electricity, natural gas, water, steam, sewage and telephone bills.

The biggest savings generally will go to big businesses since they tend to be the biggest users of utility services.

A Northwest Indiana resident paying $100 a month to NIPSCO for electricity and natural gas will see their bill drop by about $1. A $50 monthly phone bill may only go down a few pennies because of how different communications services are bundled and taxed.

But Hoosiers, in theory, will know how much less they're paying if they read the fine print at the bottom of their bills, even if they barely notice the reduction amid surging commodity prices driving up their overall utility costs.

The General Assembly has mandated utility providers note on the two bills following repeal of the utility receipts tax — in August and September, just ahead of the Nov. 8 general election — exactly how much each customer has saved because House Enrolled Act 1002 was adopted by the Legislature.

The other tax cut in the measure is a reduction in the individual income tax rate to 3.15%, from 3.23%, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

That change will shrink the total state income tax paid by a Hoosier worker earning $50,000 a year to $1,575, instead of $1,615, an annual savings of $40, or about $1.54 more money in each biweekly paycheck.

Altogether, the legislation potentially drops the state income tax rate to 2.9% over a seven-year period so long as Indiana meets certain revenue and pension funding targets.

If fully implemented, the annual income tax savings for a $50,000 a year worker would amount to $125 a year beginning in 2029.

Huston said after the House (82-17) and Senate (50-0) voted to approve the tax cuts that he's "excited about providing much-needed tax relief to hardworking Hoosiers."

"Our state is in a historically strong fiscal position and revenues continue to outpace expectations," Huston said. "Hoosiers are facing rising inflation and now is the time to put money back into the pockets of those who earned it."

House Republicans initially proposed enacting a much larger tax cut package weighted more heavily toward tax savings for businesses.

But they were unable to persuade Senate Republicans to get behind that plan due to Senate concerns about reducing state revenues in the middle of a two-year budget period and the desire to follow through on a 2021 pledge to use a portion of Indiana's excess revenue to pay down $2.5 billion in state pension obligations.

"All along, Senate Republicans have been practicing caution and fiscal prudence as we considered the exciting options before us," said Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, and state Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

"Between making both an impressive payment on our pension debt and providing fiscally responsible triggers that enable the lowering of Indiana's income tax moving forward, we believe we have landed in a great spot for the people of Indiana and the well being of our state as a whole."

Statehouse Democrats, meanwhile, unsuccessfully urged GOP leaders to drop both tax cuts in favor of pausing through June the collection of Indiana's 32 cents per gallon gasoline tax and the state's 7% sales tax on gasoline (approximately 18 cents per gallon) to immediately save Hoosiers money as fuel prices soar over $4 per gallon.

"For years, the supermajority has said they’re on the side of working Hoosiers — if that’s true, cutting the gas taxes should be an easy yes," said state Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson.

"If we're as fiscally responsible as we claim to be, we’ll recognize that our economy is a lot better off when Hoosiers don’t have to scrimp and save every penny to spend on necessities. Cutting the gas tax will provide Hoosiers immediate relief at the pump as fuel prices continue to rise."

State Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, the top Democrat on the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee, agreed that working families need tax cuts the most — "not the low-wage employers who would benefit from the Republican plan."

"We’ve spent the entire legislative session gloating about our billions in reserve, and we know surging gas prices are going to drive up costs of basic goods and services across the supply chain. Now it's time to use that surplus to alleviate the burden of surging gas prices for working Hoosiers," Porter said.

Hoosier State business and manufacturing leaders also said they were not pleased the tax cut measure was approved without including either the elimination of the 30% minimum valuation on business equipment for personal property tax purposes as recommended by the governor, or the even broader sales and property tax reductions for businesses initially endorsed by the House.

"We were extremely disappointed that the Senate blocked the phaseout of the 30% depreciation floor on business equipment and machinery," said Kevin Brinegar, CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

"That tax requires businesses to pay at that value even after the personal property has greatly depreciated below it. It’s unfortunate that Senate Republicans fail to see that this shouldn’t be happening and only serves to discourage large capital investment in Indiana. Getting rid of this tax would infuse our economy and add jobs."

Brian Burton, CEO of the Indiana Manufacturers Association, noted Indiana leads the nation in manufacturing enterprises and industry leaders believe upgrading their equipment and technology is expensive in Indiana compared to other states.

"Governor Holcomb, Speaker Huston and Ways and Means Chairman (Tim) Brown listened to those concerns and supported a solution that gradually reduced the cost of those investments," Burton said. "Unfortunately, the Senate decided to listen to local government and opposed this provision."

"This was a missed opportunity to help businesses of all sizes. The Indiana Manufacturers Association will continue to support efforts to promote pro-growth policies that focus on private-sector investment and help all Indiana businesses."

