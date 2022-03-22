Indiana lawmakers will try to override governor's trans sports veto

The Indiana House will convene May 24 to consider overriding the governor's veto of a proposed state law banning children assigned male at birth from participating in girls' sports at Indiana schools — no matter the child's gender identity or physical characteristics.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, announced Tuesday the Republican-controlled House will use the Legislature's one-day session for making technical corrections to new laws before they take effect July 1 to try to enact House Enrolled Act 1041 notwithstanding the governor's objections.

Huston said urgent action is needed "to protect competition in girls' sports," and waiting until the General Assembly reconvenes next year, when veto overrides usually are on the agenda, simply is too long of a delay.

"This issue continues to be in the national spotlight and for good reason as women have worked hard for equal opportunities on the playing field — and that's exactly what they deserve," Huston said.

State Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland, the sponsor of the measure, said her legislation ensures Hoosier female athletes have "the opportunity to win and lose on a level playing field."

"Despite being equal, biological males and biological females both possess different genetic strengths and weaknesses. Because of these differences, biological girls should compete with girls and biological boys should compete with boys," Davis said.

According to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, there currently are no trans girls playing on any girls' sports teams in Indiana, and he believes the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) already is doing "an admirable job to help maintain fairness and consistency in all sports."

"In an ever-changing world, the IHSAA continues to work tirelessly to maintain fairness and equity in all education-based athletics," IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig said in a statement. "Protecting the integrity of girls sports is a worthy cause. That said, the specific language included in HB1041 does not adequately address all of the issues at hand.

"As Commissioner of the association, I support Governor Holcomb’s decision regarding his veto of HB1041. Throughout the legislative process, I publicly expressed reservations with the proposed legislation only addressing a single gender and the grievance procedure."

The IHSAA's gender policy was originally written in 2006 and updated in 2017, Neidig said.

"Our policy is rooted in the Association’s substantial interest in students’ health and safety, in competitive equity, in safeguarding a level playing field, and in ensuring that there is fair opportunity for athletic participation in a manner that enhances the education of all high school students," Neidig said. "Through Governor Holcomb’s veto, this policy continues to allow the flexibility to assess competitive advantage in each unique case."

The governor said in his veto message if that should change then the grievance process outlined in the legislation is likely to lead to different policies being applied at different schools, frustrating student-athletes and their parents, and leading to litigation against Indiana school corporations.

Moreover, Holcomb observed similar statutes enacted in other states recently have been struck down in federal courts as unlawful discrimination on the basis of sex.

"The presumption of the policy laid out in House Enrolled Act 1041 is that there is an existing problem in K-12 sports in Indiana that requires further state government intervention. It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met. After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the overall goal," Holcomb said.

Holcomb's decision to buck GOP orthodoxy on this issue earned him the enmity of many of his usual political allies, including U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, whose 2nd Congressional District includes part of LaPorte County.

"I understand firsthand the importance of protecting athletic opportunities for girls and women. I’m disappointed Governor Holcomb vetoed key protections for girls’ and women’s sports in Indiana," Walorski said.

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, likewise said from Washington, D.C., he was disappointed in Holcomb, even though Banks believes the legislation was insufficient to "save women's sports" because it doesn't apply to college athletics.

"My hope is that the Indiana General Assembly will meet soon to override the veto and send a message to the rest of the nation that Indiana values women," Banks said.

In response, state Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, proclaimed on Twitter: "Believe me … I will be there to override. You are 100% correct congressman!"

The Indiana Family Institute, meanwhile, claimed the governor's veto shows Holcomb is siding "with the ACLU and woke corporate interests bent on bullying government officials into implementing their radical agenda."

"We intend to press for a veto override to reinstate this bill, and encourage the governor to stop abandoning the majority of Hoosiers who put him into office," said Ryan McCann, IFI executive director.

The Indiana ACLU, on the other hand, claimed a majority of Hoosiers actually support its position that "discrimination has no place in our state."

"This win wouldn’t have been possible without the thousands of Hoosiers who voiced their strong opposition to state legislators and who showed up at the Statehouse to oppose this harmful bill," said Katie Blair, Indiana ACLU advocacy and public policy director.

"This victory belongs to the trans youth of Indiana, who deserve to live as their authentic selves and to play the sports they love, free from discrimination."

The measure originally was approved 66-30 in the House and 32-18 by the Senate. All Northwest Indiana Republican lawmakers supported the proposal, except state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, who joined all Region Democrats in opposing it.

It takes in Indiana only a simple majority — the same 50% plus one required to send legislation to the governor in the first place — for the General Assembly to override a gubernatorial veto and enact a measure into law notwithstanding his objections.

Times Editor Aaron Ferguson contributed to this story.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.