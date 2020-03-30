Indiana leaders not planning education funding cut to weather COVID-19 revenue drop

In addition, Indiana has joined the federal government in shifting its 2019 income tax filing deadline to July 15 from April 15.

While that allows Hoosiers facing a cloudy economic future to have some extra cash as they find their footing, it also postpones the receipt of an estimated $600 million in revenue the state otherwise would have taken in next month to the next budget year.

"This timing difference will put a strain on our state's resources," Johnston said. "In this time of uncertainty, we're going to do what we always do, and that is make the best decisions we can with the information that we have."

In the short term, Johnston said his office already is working with state agencies to find savings and efficiencies in their current operations.

"What once was a 'nice to have' is being looked at as a 'can it be stopped or delayed' so we can deliver on the 'must haves,'" he said.

Johnston also anticipates OMB using revenue modeling and perhaps crafting a new revenue forecast well ahead of the usual December release of estimated tax receipts for the 2022-23 state budget that will be approved next year by the General Assembly.