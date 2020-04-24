Indiana leaders reject Trump's interest in disinfectants as possible coronavirus cure

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hoosiers have been ringing up the State Department of Health to find out if they should inject or ingest disinfectant to combat coronavirus, a procedure President Donald Trump suggested "would be interesting to check" as a potential treatment.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Friday during Gov. Eric Holcomb's daily coronavirus news conference that she's "certainly had some individuals that have reached out and asked about the wisdom of doing this."

"We have assured them that that is not something that we recommend, and we have very carefully gone over the things they can do to try to protect themselves," Box said.

On Thursday, Trump asked members of his coronavirus task force, during a news conference, to consider studying whether disinfectants that kill the coronavirus on surfaces within one minute could be similarly effective inside the human body, particularly the lungs.

"It sounds — it sounds interesting to me," Trump said. "We're talking about through almost a cleaning, sterilization of an area. Maybe it works, maybe it doesn't work."

Within hours, the manufacturer of popular disinfectants Lysol and Dettol issued a statement warning against any investigation or use of its products as a treatment for the coronavirus.