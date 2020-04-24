Indiana leaders reject Trump's interest in disinfectants as possible coronavirus cure

Hoosiers have been ringing up the State Department of Health to find out if they should inject or ingest disinfectant to combat coronavirus, a procedure President Donald Trump suggested "would be interesting to check" as a potential treatment.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Friday during Gov. Eric Holcomb's daily coronavirus news conference that she's "certainly had some individuals that have reached out and asked about the wisdom of doing this."
"We have assured them that that is not something that we recommend, and we have very carefully gone over the things they can do to try to protect themselves," Box said.
On Thursday, Trump asked members of his coronavirus task force, during a news conference, to consider studying whether disinfectants that kill the coronavirus on surfaces within one minute could be similarly effective inside the human body, particularly the lungs.
"It sounds — it sounds interesting to me," Trump said. "We're talking about through almost a cleaning, sterilization of an area. Maybe it works, maybe it doesn't work."
Within hours, the manufacturer of popular disinfectants Lysol and Dettol issued a statement warning against any investigation or use of its products as a treatment for the coronavirus.
"We must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines," the company said.
Trump then claimed during a bill-signing ceremony Friday that despite looking directly at his health advisers when asking about the internal use of disinfectants, he really was just "asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen."
The Indiana governor, who was appointed to his first position in public office by now-Vice President Mike Pence, appeared to buy Trump's revisionist history, while also disavowing the president's curiosity about potential human uses for disinfectants.
"As I understand it, he mentioned today that he was being sarcastic about that. So if anyone asks, we will give them sound medical counsel," Holcomb said. "Apply those disinfectants to surfaces. They work. Not yourself."
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., a devoted Trump defender during the president's impeachment trial who participated virtually in Holcomb's news conference, seemed even more inclined to excuse Trump's potentially deadly coronavirus treatment suggestion.
"Sometimes when you're not clear with how you say things — especially where you're at a high level where people watch — it's best probably not to venture into areas you may not know a lot about," Braun said. "Here I defer to what the health experts would say."
At the same time, Braun insisted Trump's remarks stem from the president "feeling that pressure across the entirety of the country, where there are so many places that are anxious to kind of pivot to the next act."
Nevertheless, the first-term senator recommended Trump, going forward, should "wisely stick to what you know is tried and true, and what the health care experts tell you to do."
In that vein, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as Indiana health commissioner from 2014 to 2017, tweeted Friday morning on that very issue, though without specifically referencing the president's suggested coronavirus treatment from hours earlier.
"A reminder to all Americans — PLEASE always talk to your health provider first before administering any treatment/medication to yourself or a loved one," Adams said. "Your safety is paramount, and doctors and nurses are have years of training to recommend what’s safe and effective."
