Indiana legislative session begins Monday with COVID-19 disrupting normal process

The most unusual meeting of the Indiana General Assembly, certainly in this century and perhaps for all of state history, begins Monday when Hoosier lawmakers head to Indianapolis for a legislative session that's scheduled to last four months.

Few would be surprised, however, if the spread of COVID-19 among legislators or staffers shut things down after just a few weeks, or if a special session, or two, will be required later in the year to tackle significant state issues left unfinished by the April 29 statutory adjournment deadline.

By any measure, things will be far from business as usual when the House and Senate gavels slam down at 12:30 p.m. Region time and the 100 state representatives, including 13 from Northwest Indiana, and the 50 state senators, with seven hailing from the Region, come to order.

For one thing, members of the House won't even be in the wood-paneled, high-ceilinged House chamber due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure 6 feet of social distancing between lawmakers, the House is meeting this year in a series of interconnected conference rooms at the Indiana Government Center South building adjacent to the Statehouse.