Indiana legislative session convenes amid conflicting Republican priorities

Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, right, speaks during a news conference with fellow Republican senators Monday at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Indiana legislators on Monday opened their 2023 session that is scheduled to last until late April.
Tom Davies, Associated Press
Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, left, talks with House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, before the start of the House session on Monday at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
The 2023 session of the Indiana General Assembly officially is underway.
Over the next four months, state representatives and senators will propose upward of 1,000 new laws, including a two-year state budget; evaluate, rewrite or ignore each of those proposals; and ultimately approve about 200 or so for probable enactment by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Republicans enjoy supermajority status in both the House and Senate. That means GOP lawmakers have the authority to advance legislation without any input from the 30 Democrats in the 100-member House and the 10 Democrats in the 50-member Senate.
But more members may mean more problems for Republican legislative leaders, as the divisions roiling the national GOP, which last week required a modern record of 15 votes to elect a U.S. House speaker, likely will play out in miniature form at the Indiana Statehouse.
Signs of forthcoming tension and conflict already were evident Monday as hundreds of legislative proposals were first filed and then assigned to committees for in-depth review and chamber leaders announced their priorities for the session.
For example, Holcomb's relatively free-spending proposed budget for the final years of his second term is poised to bump up against a Senate Republican goal of continuing to pay down Indiana's pension debt, en route to fully eliminating the 3.15% state income tax and somehow cutting enough spending or otherwise replacing the approximately $8 billion in annual revenue it generates.
Likewise, it's not clear how a House Republican project to "reinvent" high school to better meet the worker training needs of Indiana businesses will comport with GOP legislators determined to punish "woke" companies for promoting environmental and social policies, in part by compelling Indiana's public retirement funds to divest from those enterprises.
Hoosiers also are certain to see the usual strains between Republican lawmakers committed to pragmatic action, such as lowering health care costs and raising state police pay, and those more focused on hot-button issues, such as halting drag shows, banning books with LGBTQ themes and further restricting abortion access.
Though all those debates, and the potential negative national attention they'll generate for Indiana, loom in the future.
Optimism was the watchword as Hoosier lawmakers convened their first daily session since the Nov. 22 post-election organizational meeting of the two chambers. The General Assembly is required by law to adjourn for the year no later than April 29.
"We are poised to make some significant changes this session under the leadership of our members, and I'm excited to get started," said Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville.
Even Statehouse Democrats expressed hope that their priorities will get fair consideration, despite little chance a minimum wage increase above the $7.25 per hour federal rate, marijuana legalization and expanding state-funded prekindergarten to all 4-year-olds will be enacted into law this year.
"Today marks the first moment of another biennial budget session, one we approach with full hearts and full coffers," said House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne. "It is a good day to be a Hoosier."
