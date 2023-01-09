Indiana legislative session convenes amid conflicting Republican priorities

The 2023 session of the Indiana General Assembly officially is underway.

Over the next four months, state representatives and senators will propose upward of 1,000 new laws, including a two-year state budget; evaluate, rewrite or ignore each of those proposals; and ultimately approve about 200 or so for probable enactment by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Republicans enjoy supermajority status in both the House and Senate. That means GOP lawmakers have the authority to advance legislation without any input from the 30 Democrats in the 100-member House and the 10 Democrats in the 50-member Senate.

But more members may mean more problems for Republican legislative leaders, as the divisions roiling the national GOP, which last week required a modern record of 15 votes to elect a U.S. House speaker, likely will play out in miniature form at the Indiana Statehouse.

Signs of forthcoming tension and conflict already were evident Monday as hundreds of legislative proposals were first filed and then assigned to committees for in-depth review and chamber leaders announced their priorities for the session.

For example, Holcomb's relatively free-spending proposed budget for the final years of his second term is poised to bump up against a Senate Republican goal of continuing to pay down Indiana's pension debt, en route to fully eliminating the 3.15% state income tax and somehow cutting enough spending or otherwise replacing the approximately $8 billion in annual revenue it generates.

Likewise, it's not clear how a House Republican project to "reinvent" high school to better meet the worker training needs of Indiana businesses will comport with GOP legislators determined to punish "woke" companies for promoting environmental and social policies, in part by compelling Indiana's public retirement funds to divest from those enterprises.

Hoosiers also are certain to see the usual strains between Republican lawmakers committed to pragmatic action, such as lowering health care costs and raising state police pay, and those more focused on hot-button issues, such as halting drag shows, banning books with LGBTQ themes and further restricting abortion access.

Though all those debates, and the potential negative national attention they'll generate for Indiana, loom in the future.

Optimism was the watchword as Hoosier lawmakers convened their first daily session since the Nov. 22 post-election organizational meeting of the two chambers. The General Assembly is required by law to adjourn for the year no later than April 29.

"We are poised to make some significant changes this session under the leadership of our members, and I'm excited to get started," said Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville.

Even Statehouse Democrats expressed hope that their priorities will get fair consideration, despite little chance a minimum wage increase above the $7.25 per hour federal rate, marijuana legalization and expanding state-funded prekindergarten to all 4-year-olds will be enacted into law this year.

"Today marks the first moment of another biennial budget session, one we approach with full hearts and full coffers," said House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne. "It is a good day to be a Hoosier."

Legislative goals among Northwest Indiana lawmakers run the gamut from installing speed enforcement cameras in highway work zones to restoring local control of the formerly cash-strapped Gary Community School Corp. to modernizing public health services — among dozens of other priorities.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores