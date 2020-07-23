Indiana legislators figuring out how to meet, pass new laws amid COVID-19

And what if state lawmakers, many of whom fall in the high-risk category for COVID-19 due to age or underlying health conditions, are afraid to show up? Can they participate via video? The rules currently require lawmakers to vote in-person.

Then what if a legislator develops COVID-19 symptoms after being in contact with other lawmakers? Does the whole General Assembly shut down? For how long? What about the April 29 adjournment deadline?

No decisions were immediately made by the committee. Its members agreed to survey legislative colleagues to find out their thoughts and fears about the changes that may be necessary for a coronavirus session.

Lehman urged the panel first to come up with ideas for meeting on Organization Day, the largely ceremonial one-day session following the Nov. 3 elections where new and returning representatives and senators are sworn-in to office.

He said if the committee determines state laws or chamber rules need to be adjusted to accommodate lawmaking during a global pandemic, those changes could be enacted on Organization Day so the General Assembly is ready to go when its regular, four-month session begins in January.