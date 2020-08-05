Indiana lifting eviction, utility shutoff moratoriums on Aug. 14, governor says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hoosiers struggling to keep up with their rent payments or utility bills due to the coronavirus pandemic are poised to lose key protections against eviction and service shutoff.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he intends to allow both the state's rental property eviction moratorium and the prohibition on disconnecting utility services, including internet access, to expire Aug. 14.

The Republican chief executive said Hoosiers behind on their bills should immediately contact their landlord or utility companies to work out a payment plan, or reach out to state agencies for assistance in getting caught up on their payments.

"We do have programs, and funding and resources to help residents who are in need and who qualify for funding," Holcomb said. "I want that to be crystal clear that if you are in need, we are here."

To that end, Holcomb said the state is adding another $15 million to the $25 million already available to Hoosier tenants through the Rental Assistance Portal at IndianaHousingNow.org, or by calling 317-800-6000.